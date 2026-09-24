‘Pradhan pati’ Raghubir Yadav doesn’t want a Panchayat film like Mirzapur: ‘Why ruin it?’

The recent theatrical success of Mirzapur: The Movie has started a conversation around other popular Indian web series getting their own films and fans have been wondering if shows like The Family Man and Panchayat are next in line. The Family Man is currently preparing for its fourth season after they concluded the third season in November 2025, and Panchayat, which is one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime Video, ended its fourth season in June 2025. Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra recently confirmed that the fifth season might arrive in October-November 2026. The makers haven’t said much about a potential film yet but in a recent interview, actor Raghubir Yadav said that he isn’t too keen on the idea of a film yet.

‘Why ruin the seasons?’

In a chat with Variety India, Raghubir, who plays ‘Pradhan pati’ Brij Bhushan Dubey, said that a film might “ruin the seasons”. He said that it would be difficult for a show like Panchayat to compress a story in three hours because of its many characters and their rich lives. He said, “It’s possible that the writer has many more seasons in his mind. Why would he make a movie and ruin the seasons?”

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He added, “I have lived in the villages and I know that it is very difficult to summarise it in three-four hours. If you look at anyone’s life in the show – Banrakas, Manju Devi, Sachivji – then three hours is nothing.” But he also mentioned that if such a film is made, he won’t “interfere” in the process. “It depends on the writer. If it is made, I won’t interfere. I am not even able to think whether it should be made or not. It is their thought. If it is made, I will do it,” he said.

Mirzapur’s success at the box office

Mirzapur: The Movie re-introduced many of the characters who had previously been killed off on the show. The film’s plotline was set between the sixth and seventh episodes of the first season, which allowed new viewers to watch the film without catching up on the three seasons of the show. The film also introduced many new characters, but it has not affected the flow of the web series, which can continue without any disruption if the makers wish to do so.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned Rs 322.39 crore worldwide, since its release on September 4. The film collected around Rs 94 crore net in India during its opening weekend, and is one of the top earners of the year after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.