When a comedian plays a dark part, something unpredictable happens: Abhay 2 actor Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal has displayed his acting skills in films such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Nawabzaade. However, these films fell into his comfort zone of dance and comedy. The actor will next be seen as an antagonist in Abhay 2, which will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 14 onwards.

In an Instagram live with indianexpress.com, Juyal opened up about his role in Abhay 2, his decision to shed his funny boy image and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Tell me how Abhay 2 happened. What was your first thought about it?

I said yes the very first time the script was narrated to me because it was so exciting. It is a very interesting, challenging and risky character. I took emotional risks to play the character. It gave me a chance to explore new sides of mine. As an actor, I am taking a risk too because this is the first time people will see a playful, prankster Raghav turning into an antagonist. The character has so many layers in him. My character had a traumatic past, which is why he does what he does. (By playing the part) I got to learn so much.

Do you have a dark side to your happy and fun personality?

Of course, I am not a serial killer (laughs). Everyone has a different side to their personality. We all are born with all emotions. But in real life, I am an adventurous, happy-go-lucky, fun and chilled out person. But as an actor, I am exploring myself (with this character). The (acting) profession is such. It allows you to open up new avenues within you.

Everybody knows a side of you that’s funny. We also know about the dancer in you. Was this role to tell the audience that you are capable of doing something else?

It is not that easy. People get the chance to break an image after a lot of difficulties. So, let us just say that it was my fate that this role came to me. Also, I truly believe that there is comedy only when there is tragedy. And when the tables are turned, when a comedian is given a dark part to play, something unexpected comes out of it. For the audience, it becomes unpredictable.

How was the prep for the character?

Of course, I have not murdered anyone to understand the psyche, but I dug into my memory for the times I felt anger or pain and tried to implement those in my part. I am someone who feeds off my co-stars’ energy, but in this series, I have more of solo scenes.

Is there a fear of acceptance as far as the role in Abhay 2 is concerned?

I just do it. My fans accept what I do. I believe if you are good at what you do, they will accept it. I am not scared because I believe a lot of actors have already opened the door for the next generation to come in. Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke the cliche of how a hero should look on screen. We also have actors with no filmy background like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and so many others who are paving a path for us too. Also now, the scripts or the characters are becoming relatable. The audience is becoming aware too. They are lapping up good content irrespective of who stars in it.

A message to your fans?

Be honest with your art but also remember it is your job, not your life.

