Raghav Juyal: Today, if you have a different opinion, you are considered an anti-national

Raghav Juyal’s Bahut Hua Sammaan, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, is a film that raises questions about capitalism, consumerism, politics and so much more but, in a humourous manner. The movie, which released on the streaming platform on October 2, continues to receive accolades for its performances by Juyal along with Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Abhishek Chauhan among others.

Recently, indianexpress.com spoke to Raghav about the film, the responsibilities of an artiste and the actor’s aspirations.

Excerpts from the conversation.

Bahut Hua Sammaan is a film that somewhere makes you question your politics. Being a familiar public figure whose voice matters, how important is it to address topical issues?

It is very important. It is a responsibility because we, as artistes, have a voice that reaches the masses. We have the power to influence. Bahut Hua Sammaan teaches so much without being preachy. I saw Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro many years ago and this film had the same feel for me. So, it was very fun to be a part of a film that I also enjoyed watching as an audience.

Honestly, it took a life of its own. We didn’t know it would become a satire. On the sets, we would improvise, take inputs from directors as well as actors, which led the film to its destination, or to what it has become today.

Do you think it has become possible because of streaming platforms?

It (streaming platforms) is a boon for actors and newcomers like us. Its existence has helped me to experiment and work.

Bahut Hua Sammaan asks the viewers to ask questions. But as an artiste, are you even free to voice your own opinion?

I don’t think anyone has the freedom to voice their opinion in today’s time. Today, if you have a different opinion, you become an enemy or an anti-national. So, it is kind of weird. Honestly, many also fear to voice their opinions because they earn their bread and butter through the industry.

The film addresses the issue of corrupt authorities and fake babas. How do you personally feel about the same?

Films are a mirror of the society we are living in. It (the issue of corrupt authorities and fake babas) exists very prominently. Art has always shown the truth to society. Since ages, art has attempted to bring revolution. So, I am happy that our film is a part of films that aim to bring about a change and to open people’s mind towards reality.

Why was it important to be part of such a film?

For me, at the moment, it is important to grow aesthetically. I am working on my craft and want to do films that will help me enhance it. I want to travel the road that artistes like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked to reach where they are today. I want to learn more, act more.

Whose character did you relate with the most?

I think all the characters in the film received equal importance. In this film, no one has a lead role. Everyone is equally important and leaves an impression.

What have you learnt from Sanjay Mishra?

So much! For me, working on this film was like an acting workshop. Not just acting, I learnt about life with him. That is why the bond just grew, and that shows in the film too.

The film talks about how you should be the change you want to see. So, tell me if you’d the power to make a change, what would you do?

There are many things that I would want to change. First things first, I think people should be more accepting of each other. Also, I want to bring awareness to Tik-Tokers. I want them to invest their time in something they really want to become. We tasted fame after years of working on our art forms. But the way today’s generation is getting fame for their 15 seconds video is harming their thought process.

(Takes a pause) And we lack gender equality. Our country is full of sexism, which needs to change.

In the end, Sanjay Mishra’s character says revolution is important for democracy to exist. Do you agree with this statement?

I agree. It is important to be curious. It is important to ask questions. The way the director and the writer have ended the film is so beautiful. A society is a collaborative effort and without it, the world will only end in destruction.

So, are we living in a democracy?

Thodi bohot toh hai, aage ka pata nahi (We have a little bit of it left still, can’t say what the future holds).

