Radioactive trailer: Rosamund Pike looks perfect in this Marie Curie biopic

Rosamund Pike slips into the shoes of the famous physicist and chemist Marie Curie in the film Radioactive. The trailer of the Marjane Satrapi directorial was released recently. Here, Pike plays the first woman to win the Nobel prize for her groundbreaking research in radioactivity (the term itself was coined by her). She later won another Nobel in Chemistry.

Pike looks great in the role, though not at all similar in terms of outward looks to the real Curie. She has already shown her mettle in A Private War, another biopic in which she played the role of the intrepid late war reporter Marie Colvin. Here, too, she seems outstanding, playing the role with gusto, though it is premature to judge everything by a promo.

Watch the trailer of Radioactive here:

The biopic looks pretty straightforward, except at times there are hints of surreal visuals saturated with the green glow of radium. I am not sure if this makes the movie fall under magical realism and they are likely just Pike’s Curie tackling her radioactive problem.

The rest of the cast is just fine. Sam Riley plays the role of Pierre. Anya Taylor-Joy is Irene Curie, the couple’s daughter (who, incidentally, won a Nobel too with her husband).

Apart from detailing her life, meeting her future husband and research partner Pierre Curie and contributions to her academic field, the film also recounts the struggles she faced. In addition to everything else, academia was averse to women scientists and their achievements were often sidelined in favour of their male colleagues. Marie saw this first hand after the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences initially saw fit to honour only Pierre and a colleague Henri Becquerel, but changed after outcry.

