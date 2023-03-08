Radhika Apte to star in ZEE5’s spy comedy Mrs. Undercover

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced its next original film Mrs. Undercover featuring Radhika Apte.

Billed as a spy comedy, the movie will present the actor in a never-seen-before avatar as a housewife and an undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions.

Written and directed by debutante Anushree Mehta, Mrs. Undercover is the story of a simple Indian housewife named Durga, who is a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years.

However, in these years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a housewife, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and a demanding patriarchal husband.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, is hopeful Mrs Undercover will strike a chord with women.

“At ZEE5, we take pride in telling stories that connect and resonate with the spirit of India and Mrs. Undercover is one such beautifully crafted story that will strike a chord with women across India.

“A slice-of-life film with an important message, Mrs. Undercover attempts an underexplored genre of spy comedy with a female lead, hence what better occasion than women’s day to present a glimpse of this path-breaking film,” Kalra said in a statement.

Anushree Mehta said her endeavour is to empower and entertain audiences with Mrs. Undercover, which she said, is also a tribute to women.

“We make spy films and we make comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of making spy comedies. With the film, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in the system of every woman and this film is a story of such a multitasker housewife who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy,” the director said.

In addition to Radhika Apte, Mrs. Undercover also stars Sumeet Vyas as the antagonist and Rajesh Sharma as the head of the Special Force who recruits Durga.

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, the direct-to-digital film will premiere on the streamer later this year.

Sunil Shah of B4U Motion Pictures said they are thrilled to present to the world a story about women empowerment, their struggles and triumphs.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. I thank Radhika Apte and Anushree Mehta for their professionalism and dedication towards the craft. This is a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll and I can’t wait for you to experience the magic of this film,” Shah said.

Abir Sengupta of Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani fame is turning producer with Mrs. Undercover. Producer Varun Bajaj of Knight Sky Movies said he is happy to be part of the movie.