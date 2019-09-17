Radhika Apte to star in Apple TV+ series Shantaram

Bollywood star Radhika Apte is set to feature alongside actor Charlie Hunnam in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ bestselling India-set novel of the same name.

According to Deadline, Radhika Apte and Richard Roxburgh have been cast as series regulars.

The story follows Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

Radhika Apte, 34, who most recently featured in The Wedding Guest alongside Dev Patel, will portray Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers.

Richard Roxburgh, 57, best known for starring in films such as Mission: Impossible 2 and Moulin Rouge, will essay the role of Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts.

Eric Warren Singer of American Hustle fame has penned the series. Justin Kurzel will direct the first two episodes.

The duo will also executive produce the show along with Dave Erickson, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron and Richard Sharkey.

The project is expected to start production next month in Australia and India.