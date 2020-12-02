Radhika Apte-starrer A Call To Spy to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Radhika Apte's A Call to Spy will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Radhika Apte’s first international film A Call To Spy will premiere in India on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, following its critical success in the US and UK.

Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, A Call To Spy is the true story of three World War 2 heroines. Besides Apte, the film also stars Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic.

Radhika Apte, who plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan, said she was thrilled that A Call To Spy was finally coming to India and hoped that the home audience would embrace it the same way international viewers did.

“I couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe. Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment when Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world,” she said in a statement.

Heaping praise on the Raat Akeli Hai star, A Call To Spy writer-producer Sarah Megan Thomas said that Radhika’s performance in the film is complex and heartbreaking.

“Radhika Apte is an incredible talent, and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika’s portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking,” said Sarah.

The film’s synopsis reads, “In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency SOE to recruit and train women as spies. The spies, referred to by The Irish Times as “Churchill’s wonder women,” had a daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE’s ‘Spymistress’ Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on various ‘spy files’, and as well as interviews with living relatives and friends.”

Radhika Apte earned international acclaim with her performances in Netflix’s Sacred Games and Lust Stories, both nominated at 2019 International Emmy Awards. While Sacred Games was nominated for best drama series, Lust Stories picked the nod for best TV movie/mini-series.

