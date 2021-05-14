Radhe, Karnan and The Woman In The Window: What to watch this weekend

We list all the new web shows and movies you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

Release Date Title Platform Language May 11 Minari Amazon Prime Video English May 11 Ammonite BookMyShow Stream English May 12 Oxygen Netflix English May 13 Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai ZEE5, ZEEPlex Hindi May 14 Karnan Amazon Prime Video Tamil May 14 The Last Hour Amazon Prime Video English May 14 Alma Matters Inside the IIT dream Netflix English May 14 The Woman In The Window Netflix English May 14 Cinema Bandi Netflix Telugu May 14 The Underground Railroad Amazon Prime Video English

Minari: Amazon Prime Video

Minari has been helmed by Lee Issac Chung. (Photo: A24 Pictures) Minari has been helmed by Lee Issac Chung. (Photo: A24 Pictures)

Award-winning drama Minari revolves around a young Korean-American father Jacob (Steven Yeun), who along with his wife and two children, moves from California to a farm in rural Arkansas in pursuit of stability. Veteran South Korean star Yuh-jung Youn won the best supporting actress award for her performance in this semi-autobiographical drama. Minari also won the best foreign-language Golden Globe award.

Ammonite: BookMyShow Stream

Ammonite is directed by Francis Lee. Ammonite is directed by Francis Lee.

Starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, Claire Rushbrook, Alec Secareanu and James McArdle, the romantic drama is directed by Francis Lee. Set in 1840s England, it revolves around an infamous fossil hunter and a young woman who are sent to convalesce by the sea. They develop an intense relationship, altering their lives forever.

Oxygen: Netflix

A still from Oxygen starring Mélanie Laurent. A still from Oxygen starring Mélanie Laurent.

“This Melanie Laurent starrer is a blisteringly fast-paced and entertaining thriller that plays with genre conventions to keep the viewer on their toes. Oxygen cannot be called original in any sense of the word. It collects parts that are familiar to us from other movies but builds a product that is original and exciting,” indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote in his review of the French thriller, which is helmed by Alexandre Aja.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: ZEE5’s ZEEPlex

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

Action entertainer Radhe is just like any Salman Khan film, packed with a nonsensical plot and many gravity-defying action sequences. Directed by Prabhudheva, it also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. The film has been lauded by the fans of Khan but has been panned by critics.

Karnan: Amazon Prime Video

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar praised Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. In his review, he gave five stars to the film and wrote, “This film needs to be experienced emotionally and visually. It is an approximation of generations of sufferings of people, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities owing to where they belong in the caste hierarchy.” Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.

The Last Hour: Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami in a still from The Last Hour. Sanjay Kapoor and Shahana Goswami in a still from The Last Hour.

Arup Singh (Sanjay Kapoor), a newly transferred seasoned city cop has to track down a mysterious killer in a small Himalayan town. Unable to get to the bottom of the investigation, he ropes in Dev (Karma Takapa), a mysterious, young Shaman, who has a secret gift of communicating with the dead in their last hour, to solve the case. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta feels there is potential in the web series, and the most interesting thing about this web series is that “it gives us actual North East people, not Bollywood actors pretending to be from the North East.”

The official synopsis of Netflix’s docuseries reads, “There’s the entrance exam, and then the real test. An institute with decades of legacy, millions of aspiring students, and one common dream. The IITs are the Indian version of the American dream that involves clearing the world’s toughest public exam for guaranteed lifelong success. But life is not an exam. It’s a hustle, one that nobody trained them for. Find out what goes into making an IITian an IITian, in Alma Matters, on 14th May on Netflix.”

The Woman In The Window: Netflix

An adaptation of AJ Finn’s novel of the same name, The Woman In The Window is about Dr. Anna Fox (essayed by Amy Adams) suffering from agoraphobia. Anna struggles to make sense of a crime she thinks she witnessed in her neighbourhood. Directed by Joe Wright, the film also stars Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman in the lead roles.

The Underground Railroad: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the historical drama revolves around a young woman named Cora who makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south. Based on author Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, the web series stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase Dillon and Joel Edgerton.

Cinema Bandi: Netflix

Cinema Bandi is streaming on Netflix. Cinema Bandi is streaming on Netflix.

Ganapathi (Sandeep Varanasi), who drives an auto-rickshaw in a village, one day finds an expensive camera in the backseat of his rickshaw, and he decides to use it to make a film. And, once his film becomes a blockbuster hit, he will use the money for the development of his village. Backed by filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Cinema Bandi is packed with both heartfelt moments and laugh out loud moments.