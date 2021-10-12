Raashi Khanna on working with Raj and DK in upcoming Amazon web series: ‘They are into breaking stereotypes’

Actor Raashi Khanna says being a part of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK‘s upcoming web series is a “blessing” as she believes they are one of the smartest director duos in the industry with a gender sensitive gaze. Khanna will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, which also features Shahid Kapoor.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show marks Raj and DK’s next digital outing after the two seasons of the acclaimed hit The Family Man, also from Amazon.

In an interview with PTI, Khanna said every narrative choice of the director duo is aimed at breaking cinematic and gender tropes.

“It has been a blessing to be a part of the project. Raj and DK are the creators of ‘The Family Man’ which has changed the way we see OTT shows. The way they treat their female characters is amazing. That’s what I have understood working with them.

“They are extremely sensitive to issues and have no gender bias. They are into breaking those stereotypes, which is why they are these wonderful filmmakers,” she said.

The series, which was announced last year, also features National Award winner Vijay Sethupathi and Regina Cassandra.

Khanna said the beauty of the yet-untitled series lies in how it focuses on all its characters.

“The kind of storytelling they have, it is not easy to blend in so many characters in a story like this and give each of them the importance they deserve. But they have managed to do it. Every character is so important in their series that it really isn’t just ‘one-person’ thing,” she added.

The 30-year-old actor has been a part of several blockbuster Tamil and Telugu films, like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikkaa Nodigal and Prati Roju Pandage.

The series marks her return to the Hindi film industry after her 2013 debut Madras Cafe, helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

The actor, who recently featured in the Malayalam thriller Bhramam, believes she is finally getting her due as an artiste.

“I am definitely in that space where I am getting that recognition as an actor more than just being a part of a film, which is important. Being glamorous and commercial can only take you to a certain place but can really not get you that respect as an actor, which I have always wanted.

“More than just looking pretty, my job is to act. That recognition is slowly coming now. The slate of projects I have, I am so excited, because it has given me that opportunity to discover myself. Right now, I am making waves and feel more assured but there is a long way to go,” she said.

The experience of featuring in over 20 films across languages has not only made her a better performer but also enhanced her personal outlook, pointed out Khanna.

The takeaway from working in several industries is never limited to just cinematic knowledge, the Delhi-born actor said.

“Every industry teaches you something not just about filmmaking but also about their culture. As an actor who has worked across industries, it fascinates me how cinema brings all of us together. I am from the north but have majorly worked in the south. Since every industry is so different culturally, there is so much I have learnt about people.

“You become less judgemental, understand where people come from, there are certain values which people inculcate in one region which may be different from the other. You feel like you belong but you also don’t belong,” she added.