Madhavan moved to tears by Decoupled’s popularity: ‘No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hours’

Actor R Madhavan is basking in the success of his latest web series Decoupled. It has reportedly become the number 1 Indian web series on Netflix in less than 72 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty and all the elders and with the love of all the people — #Decoupled becomes the No. 1 Indian series on Netflix in less than 72 hrs. I am so moved to tears and very humbled 🙏🙏.”

The synopsis of the Hardik Mehta directorial, which also stars Surveen Chawla in the lead role, reads, “A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.”

Decouple premiered on December 17 to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote in his review, “To be clear, characters can be terrible—they can be sexist, classist, racist, abusive, manipulative, whatever—but stories shouldn’t excuse their terrible actions. Arya is let off the hook on virtually every count. At least director Hardik Mehta and executive producer Vikramaditya Motwane should’ve known better.”