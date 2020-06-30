R Madhavan’s 7th Sense and Jimmy Sheirgill’s Line of Fire to begin shooting in UAE next month

R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill are set to begin shooting for their upcoming web shows in UAE. (Photos: R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill/Instagram) R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill are set to begin shooting for their upcoming web shows in UAE. (Photos: R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill/Instagram)

R Madhavan starrer 7th Sense and Jimmy Sheirgill’s Line of Fire will start filming in UAE from July 2020. The two web shows are being produced by Gaurang Doshi under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni.

7th Sense will be the first to go on floors. The murder mystery has an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Ahsaas Channa, Aashim Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manuj Sharma.

Madhavan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, seemed happy to return to the sets post the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said, “It’ll be really good to get back to work, simply because sitting at home for the past 100 days has driven everybody nuts. Gaurang is super enthusiastic and efficient. He has been keeping his and our spirits high for the past 3 months. It’ll be great for all of us if he manages to pull the rabbit out of the hat.”

Line of Fire, on the other hand, features Jimmy Sheirgill, Prakash Raj, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi. Actors like Tanuj Virwani and Sana Saeed are a part of both the shows.

Jimmy Sheirgill, who was last seen in Sony LIV web show Your Honor, said, “This show is getting artistes to change gears and be back with a bang. The audience can expect a lot of thrill, excitement and on the edge content. The show has a great mix of exceptional talent on board and it’s definitely going to be a fun ride.”

Also see photos: Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma and others are excited to resume shoot of their TV shows

Line of Fire will mark Prakash Raj’s foray into the digital space. Sharing his excitement, the actor said, “It’s a wonderfully knit script on the psyche of conspiracies and the people who reveal the conspiracies. My character is trying to intrude into something. Moreover, I love the shades of the character and just cannot wait to start working.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd