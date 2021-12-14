R Madhavan believes he doesn’t have ‘sex appeal’ since he hasn’t been ‘hit on’ by any actress ever

Over the years, actor R Madhavan has cultivated quite the image as a heartthrob. And thanks to a breakout role in the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and shirtless selfies posted on Instagram at the age of 50, that image has stuck. But in a new interview, Madhavan said that not once in a career spanning nearly 100 films has a co-star hit on him.

Madhavan, who is looking forward to the release of his Netflix series Decoupled, recently revealed that he has never been hit on by any of his co-actors. The actor has worked in over 80 films across different languages, but said that he has never met any actress without his wife also present.

“I have done 87 films, and I have never met any heroine outside the shoot also without my wife,” he told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview. Since he has never been hit on by his co-actors, Madhavan has started to believe he doesn’t have the ‘sex appeal’ everyone thinks he has.

In Decoupled, Madhavan will be seen as a writer named Arya. Talking about his role, the actor earlier said in a statement, “I play the character of ‘Arya’, a pulp-fiction writer who suffers with a rather uncompromised sense of objectivity and clarity, along with a determination to not compromise (ever!) – which is hilarious especially when pitted against his calm and composed wife Shruti, played by Surveen.”

He added, “I am thrilled to collaborate with a global platform like Netflix and grateful to Manu Joseph as well as Hardik Mehta for bringing this character and story to life. Surveen was a delight to work with through and through and I hope the chemistry and humour we share on-screen leaves audiences laughing uncontrollably.”

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the eight-episode series will start streaming on December 17 on Netflix.