Quibi: What to watch on this short-form streaming service

Quibi, short for Quick Bites, is a streaming service founded by film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg which offers content in the form of episodes no more than 10 minutes long. At the time of its fairly quiet India launch, the service offers over 50 shows with the promise of more to come.

First off, there is not much stuff available on the service. Also, it would not take long to finish all the shows.

What about the shows that are available? None of them are exceptional by any stretch of the imagination.

Anyway, there is a 90-day free trial that should give you enough time to see if you like Quibi. The subscription price is pretty hefty at Rs 669 per month.

If you are using Quibi, here are four shows you can start with.

Survive

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones) stars as a mentally-ill and suicidal woman in this series which turns from a mental health drama to a survival drama in a bizarre twist.

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth plays a broke man who also gets diagnosed with inoperable cancer. He also has a pregnant wife financially dependent on him. No, he does not start cooking meth. Instead, he accepts an offer from Christoph Waltz’s character to play a lethal game in which he would be the prey of wealthy people who could use any melee weapon to bring him down under 24 hours. In return, he will get loads of money, enough to safeguard the future of his wife and their upcoming child. If the premise sounds strange, it is. Also, it doesn’t help that Liam is easily the worst actor among the Hemsworths. However, you don’t get bored by Most Dangerous Game.

50 States of Fright

The Sam Raimi-produced (he has also helmed a few episodes) show delves into dark legends from different places in the United States. Even though it is not particularly scary, 50 States of Fright is an entertaining affair.

When the Streetlights Go On

By far the best thing on Quibi, When the Streetlight Go On is about a high school teacher and a teen girl murdered in cold blood. A boy goes on a quest to solve the mystery. It is Stranger Things, turned down a notch. Here is one series that uses the bite-sized format very well.

