Queen trailer: Ramya Krishnan promises a strong performance as Jayalalithaa

The trailer of upcoming web series Queen was released on Thursday, coinciding with the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The series based on the life of Jayalalithaa is directed by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

“Was inspiring to direct this content & the brilliant @meramyakrishnan playing Shakthi Seshadri. Thanking @Murugesanprasad for giving us his best, @srkathiir for the striking visuals and @DarbukaSiva for the music,” tweeted Menon, while sharing the trailer.

Queen is Gautham Menon’s first project for an OTT platform. And he seems to have already departed from his usual style of narration. A typical movie of GVM is predominantly dominated by the voices in the heads of his protagonists. And this technique is seemingly non-existent in the series.

The trailer opens with a Simi Garewal-esque introduction. Shakthi Seshadri (Ramya Krishnan) is introduced as a “fearless leader.” But, one cannot do justice to Jayalalithaa’s life story by overlooking her decorated career as a film star.

The trailer outlines the story of Jayalalithaa that we already know. That she was asked to drop out of school by her mother to become an actor. That she was reluctant to pursue a career in show business. And that she shared a very strong bond with matinee idol MG Ramachandran, which also paved way for her subsequent entry into politics. So on and so forth. Director Mani Ratnam covered most of it in Iruvar (1997). But, it is really exciting to see what the makers of Queen have in store for the audience. The series is said to have a whopping 11 episodes.

“We were all in this only for the writing and it was a very satisfying and emotional filming experience. The writing and this content, this cast and crew coming together, the production of Queen, is all one woman’s vision. Reshma Ghatala. Thank you Reshma!,” tweeted Gautham Menon. In addition to writing and directing, the director has also played a role in Queen.

Ramya Krishnan shares an eerie resemblance to a young Jayalalithaa. It is by far the best we have seen so far among the actors who are playing the late actor-politician onscreen.

“Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi Seshadri was one of them. Be it her discipline, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me,” tweeted Ramya Krishnan.

All episodes of Queen will be available on MX Player from December 14.

