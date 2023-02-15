scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Netflix unveils Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story teaser, reveals release date. Watch here

Golda Rosheuvel will be seen portraying the role of the titular queen with India Amarteifio being introduced as a young Charlotte, a young woman on the precipice of greatness.

Golda RosheuvelGolda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series. (Photo: Screengrab of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser/netflix/Twitter)
Netflix has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Taking to Instagram, Netflix wrote, “A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date.” According to Deadline, the Bridgerton-verse prequel is centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. The series will tell the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world  inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Also Read |Explained: History of Regency romances, and its most popular practitioners

 

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Can’t say how much I’ve waited for this,” a fan commented. Another user wrote, “Can’t waittt.”

Golda Rosheuvel will be seen portraying the role of the titular queen, with India Amarteifio being introduced as a young Charlotte, a young woman on the precipice of greatness. Also from the original series, Adjoa Andoh returns as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley. Arsema Thomas will be making her TV debut as a young Agatha Danbury, friend and confidant of Charlotte when her majesty needed guidance the most. Corey Mylchreest plays young King George, a handsome and charming royal with a mysterious past keeping him from giving himself fully to love.

