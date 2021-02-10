Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are back with a heartwarming show

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in a still from Qubool Hai 2.0.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are back as their popular characters Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya in ZEE’s Qubool Hai 2.0. The teaser of the web series released today, and it looks like an engaging romantic drama.

The teaser has Surbhi’s Zoya running in a white wedding gown and bumping into Karan’s Asad. The two share a tender moment, and then we see them going their separate ways. Though nothing can be said about the 10-episodic web series’ plot from the teaser, Surbhi had earlier promised “more romance, more drama and more action” in Qubool Hai 2.0.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Singh Grover wrote on Instagram, “This classic tale of love is back!! #EternalLoveStory.” The show has been shot in Belgrade, Serbia. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, it also stars Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan.

Karan Singh Grover promised that Qubool Hai 2.0 would be a “picturesque delight” and will break stereotypes. “The wait is over and I am super excited that we have released the teaser. The web series is going to be a picturesque delight with romance taking centre stage. The TV show (Qubool Hai aired on Zee TV from 2012 to 2016) broke stereotypes, and the web series is here to challenge new ones,” Grover said in a statement.

Qubool Hai 2.0 will start streaming on ZEE5 on March 12.