Qubool Hai 2.0 trailer: Asad and Zoya’s love story gets a spy-thriller twist

The 2012 popular daily Qubool Hai has been rebooted as a web show for ZEE5. Titled Qubool Hai 2.0, the show will once again star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, as Asad and Zoya, respectively. While the actors will reprise their part, the love story has been painted in a completely different colour. From the fight of ideals and beliefs, Qubool Hai 2.0 seems to have moved towards the animosity between countries, as Grover dons the role of Indian spy and Jyoti plays a Pakistani girl.

The more than two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into Asad and Zoya’s personalities, and the cracking chemistry between the two. The makers have smartly incorporated some nostalgic moments from the TV show to help the audience connect instantly. From Zoya running away from her wedding and bumping into Asad, to her trademark “Allah Miyan”, these moments are bound to make its loyal viewers smile.

What’s new is how there is a constant undercurrent between them, as they both keep secrets from each other. There is also a lot of action as Karan wields a gun, and packs a punch, as the two are on a run. The climax also ends with the two locking lips, and Asad and Zoya fans would be definitely celebrating the reunion.

The trailer posted on ZEE5’s YouTube channel has already garnered more than three lakh views. Most fans have been lauding the rich visuals and the chemistry between Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. A social media user wrote, ” This trailer is 100 times better than a bollywood movie😬 Hats off to the director😉 Hats off to Asad and Zoya♥️ I am very very excited👏.” Another one added, “Its Quite Surprising That SJ And KSG carrying the same magical chemistry of 9 years back..infact this time it is truly much more intense..”

However, a few fans were disappointed with the seriousness of the storyline. Wrote a subscriber, “Y itna serious trailer We miss cute Asad and naughty Zoya,” while another added, “Why u guys make this show soo serious missing joya shayri, Asad ka gussa.”

Karan and Surbhi’s friends in the industry also seem to be quite impressed by the trailer. As Surbhi shared the trailer, Nia Sharma wrote, “Khadkeee Claaaasyyyyy 🙌 ❤️ , Mouni Roy also replied, “👏👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍 Looking Sharp S. Both you & the trailer 🙌🌟.” Others like Rithvik Dhanjani, Karanvir Bohra and Chandni also poured in good wishes.

Qubool Hai 2.0 has been shot at Belgrade and also stars Mandira Bedi, Lillete Dubey, Arif Zakaria among more. Produced by Mrinal Jha, the ten-episode show will premiere on March 12 on ZEE5.