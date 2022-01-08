Pushpa The Rise, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, The Tender Bar: What to watch this weekend

Covid-19 may have again kept us inside our homes this weekend but OTT has our entertainment needs covered. This week, three movies should be on your watch list. Ayushman Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, on Netflix, is one to turn to for plenty of drama and a tastefully delivered message. Over on Amazon Prime Video, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa hits the small screen, having created quite a stir in theatres. Lastly, George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar is one for the drama enthusiasts but don’t expect much from this Ben Affleck starrer.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Netflix

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor film, that released in the theaters in December, is now streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic drama revolves around a weight-lifter Manu (Khurrana) and Zumba teacher Maanvi Brar (Kapoor). The two fall in love but problems start creeping into their paradise when the truth about Maanvi’s sexuality comes out.

Pushpa: The Rise: Amazon Prime Video

Allu Arjun in and as Pushpa. (Photo: GTelefilms/Twitter) Allu Arjun in and as Pushpa. (Photo: GTelefilms/Twitter)

The action-thriller starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is still going strong in the cinema halls. But if you are hesitant about visiting a theater amid raising coronavirus cases, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Indianexpress.com film critic Manoj Kumar R appreciated Allu Arjun’s performance and wrote in his 3-star review, “Allu Arjun walks away with the film with his strong performance. He embraces his deglamorized look and delivers a memorable performance. He also tickles our funny bone with his bromance with his sidekick.”

Jail: Amazon Prime Video

GV Prakash Kumar starrer Jail, helmed by Vasantha Balan, released in cinema halls on December 9, 2020. The action-crime-thriller couldn’t impress the critics but if you are a fan of GV Prakash Kumar you can watch Jail for his performance.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: ZEE5

Naseeruddin Shah in a still from Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. (Photo: ZEE5)

How do you get a brilliant cast together and then make a bad show? Watch Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and get your answer. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Ananya Singh in the lead roles. If you are still interested, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is about an elderly king who decides to call back his four estranged daughters so that he could give one of them his palace. But how does he decide who gets the palace? Through a series of games including table tennis, chess, cooking, and more.

Humble Politiciann Nograj: Voot Select

The 10 episodic Kannada comedy series revolves around a corrupt and chauvinistic politician Nograj who sets out on a thrilling journey from being an MLA to vying for the most prestigious post in Karnataka – that of the Chief Minister. It stars Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Tiku Talsania, Disha Madan, Varun Thakur, Shalini Narayan, and Vijay Chendoor.

Velle: Amazon Prime Video

A Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie, Brochevaruevarura, Velle follows three best friends who plan to kidnap their school principal’s daughter but their plan goes bad when she actually gets kidnapped and the blame comes on them. Parallelly, there is an aspiring director who is narrating a script to an established actor. At one point, both the narratives collide. Backed by Ajay Devgn, the film has Karan Deol in the lead role. It also stars Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy and Anya Singh.

Anbarivu: Disney+ Hotstar

Tamil drama Anbarivu is directed by Aswin Raam. The official description of the film reads, “What happens when two worlds meet? Separated twins, Anbu and Arivu have been brought up in two worlds, one which is filled with blood stain and revenge and the other is filled with Wisdom and Peace. Anbu and Arivu are forced to switch from their worlds. Will they be able to survive the challenges of their new worlds?” It stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Shivani Rajashekar, among others.

The Tender Bar: Amazon Prime Video

The Tender Bar is a coming-of-age story directed by George Clooney. It is based on the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer. It centres around a young boy (Tye Sheridan) who is seeking a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who had vanished before his son spoke his first word. He finds solace in his uncle, played by Ben Affleck. The film also stars Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. The Tender Bar has received a mixed response from the critics and holds a rating of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.