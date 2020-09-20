I want to be noticed in international space, says Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli's London Confidential is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: Purab Kohli/Instagram)

Actor Purab Kohli moved to London two years ago with an aim to grow his global visibility as a performer and credits late actor Irrfan Khan as someone he idolises when it comes to understanding the audience, whether at home or internationally.

Kohli started his career with the popular late 1990s high school TV drama Hip Hip Hurray and went on to become a video jockey on Channel V.

The 41-year-old actor, who made his silver screen debut with the 2003 film Bas Yuhin, is known for his critically-lauded turns in Hindi movies My Brother…Nikhil, I Am, and Rock On! series.

He made his foray into the international scene with the American sci-fi drama series Sense8, which is streaming on Netflix.

“As an artiste, you want to build your audience base. You want more people to watch your work. The admiration, love and fandom is something that makes you feel happy. When people recognise you and say they like you, it is overwhelming,” Purab Kohli told PTI in an interview.

The actor said he is looking for projects that give him opportunities to collaborate with great filmmakers and performers as well as help him in making a mark in world cinema.

“I am looking for films that will be watched, maybe a big role and you hope it does well or a small role and you know a lot of people will watch it. I am open right now (to anything),” he said.

Purab Kohli said he admires the way Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April this year, handled his career both in India and abroad.

“One actor who definitely made a good mark is Irrfan Khan. He is someone I look up to. Acting in the West is different than in India and Irrfan understood that very well.”

Kohli revealed he shot for a major Hollywood film recently in Berlin and the movie will release by the end of next year.

“It is a bit role that I have got but it is a big Hollywood film. So that’s nice. It will be released by the end of 2021. They are shooting till December 2020, then the post-production will begin,” he said without divulging any more details about the project.

The 41-year-old actor believes the digital revolution in India has played a key role in helping him connect with the international audience.

Apart from featuring in Sense8, Purab Kohli has starred in Voot drama It’s Not That Simple, horror series Typewriter for Netflix, the drama Out of Love on Hotstar Special.

His recent outing is the ZEE5 spy thriller London Confidential, in which he plays Arjun Manish Kumar, a RAW agent.

Created by S Hussain Zaidi and directed by Kanwal Sethi, the espionage saga is set against the backdrop of a deadly virus.

The actor, who along with his wife Lucy Payton and two children Inaya and Osian was diagnosed with coronavirus in April, said he started shooting for London Confidential in August with safety measures in place.

