Purab Kohli says there was an explosion of work after Rock On but he decided to take a break. Here’s why

Ever since the trailer of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach dropped, fans have been curious about Purab Kohli’s role in the series. We caught a few glimpses of the actor as a grieving father but not much has been revealed about the character. And Purab was in no mood to spill the beans as he shared that he wants the audience to watch the show and know more about the character. “All I can say is that he is a man who is kind of struggling because of a loss in the family. He has a lot of layers to him and is so whirlpooled by his emotions that he goes into a very dark place. I enjoyed playing the part and have tried my best. I hope people like the show and my character,” he told indianexpress.com.

Since Criminal Justice has had two very popular seasons, we wondered if there is pressure on actors as the third one is set to launch. With a loud laugh, Purab said that he’s been in the industry long enough to not feel pressure anymore. However, the actor shared that he is excited and there’s always a hope that the success continues with the third installment.

Many actors have spoken about how they find it difficult to shrug off their dark roles. Purab Kohli mentioned that it is indeed tough, and one tends to dwell on it. “It really gets heavy and sometimes it’s also cathartic,” he shared. The actor further said he never jumps from project to project, as he doesn’t want to let one character seep into another.

“After Rock On, I was so excited as there was an explosion of work. I was also told that the time is good, so I should say yes to everything that came my way. But soon I realised that KD was spilling into everything. I couldn’t shake him off and every role that I played started looking funny. That’s when I decided that I need to take a break. You do need time to shake these characters off as they get stuck to you. But at times, it’s really not so easy to leave your characters behind and walk away,” he shared.

The latest season of Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi playing the lead role of Madhav Mishra, while Purab Kohli, Gaurav Gera, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Chatterjee play pivotal parts. Talking about working with an ensemble cast, the actor shared, “You always desire that the conflict is about you, that you are the hero of the film. Anyone who says differently is lying. At least I always want to be in the centre of things. However, at times, I have seen that the other characters have more to do. It’s much better. Also, a lot depends on what’s been offered to you. As long as I can do something that I am proud of, I would be okay working with other actors too.”

As readers would know, Purab has shifted base to London and was also part of The Matrix Resurrections. When quizzed whether he is losing out on projects as people might think that he’s trying his luck in Hollywood, he replied, “I am trying my luck not just in Hollywood. I have been trying to get some work in the west. I have been in London for some time, and even giving auditions. Over the last few years, I have kept asking myself how can I keep things interesting. There are ups and downs, pressures and projects come and go but one has to keep their life interesting. So yes, I am trying to extend my hand and try the new market. As an artiste, you have to recreate yourself and do things that give a chance to show new sides. I am just trying to have fun as an actor.”

Given he has been actively auditioning in the west, we asked him whether there are enough good roles for Indians. Purab answered, “It has changed. Not just for Indians but Asians. There was this amazing film Crazy Rich Asians that did so well globally, Korean films have now reached Oscars, and Indian and Indian-based films are going places. The impression has definitely changed especially in terms of how Asians are projected. However, I am yet to see a lot of Indian actors being cast as most are of American descent. Even Priyanka Chopra, who’s doing so well, has shifted base. I think it will take a few years for a significant change but the kind of auditions that come to me are changing. I think it’s such an interesting time as there’s an audience everywhere.”

Starting August 26, Criminal Justice 3 will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.