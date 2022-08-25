scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Purab Kohli says there was an explosion of work after Rock On but he decided to take a break. Here’s why

Actor Purab Kohli talks about Criminal Justice Adhura Sach, working with an ensemble cast and his Hollywood aspirations.

purab kohli, criminal justice 3Purab Kohli will be seen next in Criminal Justice Adhura Sach. (Photo: Purab/Instagram)

Ever since the trailer of Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach dropped, fans have been curious about Purab Kohli’s role in the series. We caught a few glimpses of the actor as a grieving father but not much has been revealed about the character. And Purab was in no mood to spill the beans as he shared that he wants the audience to watch the show and know more about the character. “All I can say is that he is a man who is kind of struggling because of a loss in the family. He has a lot of layers to him and is so whirlpooled by his emotions that he goes into a very dark place. I enjoyed playing the part and have tried my best. I hope people like the show and my character,” he told indianexpress.com.

Since Criminal Justice has had two very popular seasons, we wondered if there is pressure on actors as the third one is set to launch. With a loud laugh, Purab said that he’s been in the industry long enough to not feel pressure anymore. However, the actor shared that he is excited and there’s always a hope that the success continues with the third installment.

Watch |Criminal Justice Adhura Sach trailer: Pankaj Tripathi tackles his toughest case yet

Many actors have spoken about how they find it difficult to shrug off their dark roles. Purab Kohli mentioned that it is indeed tough, and one tends to dwell on it. “It really gets heavy and sometimes it’s also cathartic,” he shared. The actor further said he never jumps from project to project, as he doesn’t want to let one character seep into another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli)

“After Rock On, I was so excited as there was an explosion of work. I was also told that the time is good, so I should say yes to everything that came my way. But soon I realised that KD was spilling into everything. I couldn’t shake him off and every role that I played started looking funny. That’s when I decided that I need to take a break. You do need time to shake these characters off as they get stuck to you. But at times, it’s really not so easy to leave your characters behind and walk away,” he shared.

The latest season of Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi playing the lead role of Madhav Mishra, while Purab Kohli, Gaurav Gera, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Chatterjee play pivotal parts. Talking about working with an ensemble cast, the actor shared, “You always desire that the conflict is about you, that you are the hero of the film. Anyone who says differently is lying. At least I always want to be in the centre of things. However, at times, I have seen that the other characters have more to do. It’s much better. Also, a lot depends on what’s been offered to you. As long as I can do something that I am proud of, I would be okay working with other actors too.”

Also Read |Pankaj Tripathi wants to ‘break out of his comfort zone’, explains what star fees means to him

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purab H Kohli (@purab_kohli)

 

As readers would know, Purab has shifted base to London and was also part of The Matrix Resurrections. When quizzed whether he is losing out on projects as people might think that he’s trying his luck in Hollywood, he replied, “I am trying my luck not just in Hollywood. I have been trying to get some work in the west. I have been in London for some time, and even giving auditions. Over the last few years, I have kept asking myself how can I keep things interesting. There are ups and downs, pressures and projects come and go but one has to keep their life interesting. So yes, I am trying to extend my hand and try the new market. As an artiste, you have to recreate yourself and do things that give a chance to show new sides. I am just trying to have fun as an actor.”

Also Read |Purab Kohli is ‘happy to be a part’ of The Matrix Resurrections: ‘It has not sunk in yet’

Given he has been actively auditioning in the west, we asked him whether there are enough good roles for Indians. Purab answered, “It has changed. Not just for Indians but Asians. There was this amazing film Crazy Rich Asians that did so well globally, Korean films have now reached Oscars, and Indian and Indian-based films are going places. The impression has definitely changed especially in terms of how Asians are projected. However, I am yet to see a lot of Indian actors being cast as most are of American descent. Even Priyanka Chopra, who’s doing so well, has shifted base. I think it will take a few years for a significant change but the kind of auditions that come to me are changing. I think it’s such an interesting time as there’s an audience everywhere.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...Premium
UPSC Key-August 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Constitutional Bench of Su...
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...Premium
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary: New UP BJP chief ticks right boxes for party; ...

Starting August 26, Criminal Justice 3 will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:08:34 pm
Next Story

Water supply hit in Gurgaon, several residents rely on tankers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Usman Qadir: The boon and the curse of being Abdul Qadir's son

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Cancel Munawar Faruqui's show: VHP to Delhi Police

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency
Express Opinion

Bilkis Bano to Pegasus: SC shows welcome urgency

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

IIM-Bangalore faculty, staff write to CJI seeking justice for Bilkis Bano

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

El Salvador keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan is not working

Premium
Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement