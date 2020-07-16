Project Power trailer: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer promises summer blockbuster-level action

Project Power will begin streaming on Netflix from August 14. (Photo: Netflix) Project Power will begin streaming on Netflix from August 14. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix’s Project Power, an Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost directorial, is a superhero action film starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado.

Mattson Tomlin, who is also helping Matt Reeves in writing The Batman, has penned the screenplay.

The story is based on a particular drug that gives superpowers to those who take the pills. The powers last for five minutes per pill and are unique to each individual. For instance, a particular person may get invisibility while somebody else may get invincibility.

The catch is, one will not know what power they will get. You could also die instead of becoming a superhero.

Set in New Orleans, the story has Jamie Foxx’s character hunting for people who cooked up the formula of the pill. The streets of the city are becoming lawless due to the proliferation of the drug. Foxx’s former soldier teams up with Gordon-Levitt’s cop along with a teenager (Fishback) to find the people who designed the drug and put an end to the chaos. Foxx’s character may also have personal reasons behind taking down the bad guys.

The trailer reveals some great action and despite a few surface-level similarities to Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, looks fairly original and different from anything we have seen before. The vibe of the movie is like that of a proper summer blockbuster.

The dynamic of temporary superpowers also looks interesting or at least the movie could do interesting things with it and also distinguish itself from other works of the genre. Also, Foxx and Gordon-Levitt teaming up to fight enemies sounds and looks great.

The official synopsis of the series reads. “On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

Project Power will begin streaming on Netflix from August 14.

