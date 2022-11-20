scorecardresearch
Production begins on Pachinko season 2

The acclaimed drama series Pachinko is based on bestselling novel of the same name penned by Min Jin Lee.

pachinko 2 1200Pachinko's showrunner Soo Hugh posted a work update on Instagram.

The production of the acclaimed drama series Pachinko is underway, according to showrunner Soo Hugh. Hugh, also the writer and creator of the multilingual show, posted a work update on Instagram on Saturday.

“And so it begins… #Pachinko season 2 #appletvplus… the old and the new,” she captioned the pictures from a team dinner.

Described as a multigenerational story told across three languages — Korean, Japanese and English, Pachinko stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yu-na Jeon and Youn Yuh Jung.

 

The series is based on bestselling novel of the same name penned by Min Jin Lee.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning, according to the official logline shared by the streamer.

Kogonada and Justin Chon serve as directors and executive producers.

The first season of Pachinko premiered on OTT in March.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 04:31:21 pm
