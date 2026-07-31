Producer sues Netflix for $105 million over missing Nicolas Cage movie 

A producer is suing Netflix for $105 million, claiming an unreleased Nicolas Cage film was stolen from the company's Hollywood studios, jeopardising its distribution prospects due to piracy concerns.

A movie producer is seeking $105 million in damages from Netflix after he says a copy of his unreleased Nicolas Cage movie was stolen from the streaming service’s studios in Hollywood.

Attorneys for producer Simon Afram said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in California that the filmmakers had delivered an unencrypted master copy of the World War II ⁠drama “Fortitude” ​to Netflix in June at the company’s request. Afram invested more than $45 million in the production, which took seven years to complete, and he was in the process of trying to sell the movie to Netflix ​or ​another distributor.

Nine days later, the plaintiffs ⁠were informed via a Netflix email that “someone stole a good amount of drives from our desks this past week,” ‌including the one containing “Fortitude,” the lawsuit said.