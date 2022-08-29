scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Priyanshu Painyuli celebrates his birthday with Mirzapur 3 team in Varanasi, see photos

Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha and Harshita Shekhar Gaur among others were a part of Priyanshu Painyuli’s birthday celebration on the sets of Mirzapur 3.

Priyanshu Painyuli birthdayPriyanshu Painyuli celebrated his birthday on the sets of Mirzapur 3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who turned a year older on August 28, celebrated his birthday with the team of Mirzapur Season 3. The team is currently shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series in Varanasi.

Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha and Harshita Shekhar Gaur among others were a part of Painyuli’s birthday celebration on the sets of Mirzapur 3.

Talking about his birthday celebration, Priyanshu Painyuli said in a statement, “I feel blessed to be shooting at a holy place like Varanasi on my birthday. Though you always wish to celebrate your special day with your loved ones and just be yourself, it feels great to be working on my birthday, especially with the team of Mirzapur in Varanasi. So this time it will be a Robin style of a birthday! Since we will be shooting the whole night, we will try to explore some local delicacies in the city the next day.”

See photos from Priyanshu Painyuli’s birthday celebration on Mirzapur 3 sets:

Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo: PR Handout) Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo: PR Handout) Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo: PR Handout) Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo: PR Handout) Priyanshu Painyuli (Photo: PR Handout)

Harshita Shekhar Gaur also shared a photo as she accompanied birthday boy Priyanshu Painyuli on a temple visit in Varanasi.

harshita (Photo: Harshita Shekhar Gaur/Instagram)

Priyanshu Painyuli is known for his performances in films and web series like Mirzapur, Rashmi Rocket and Extraction. Besides Mirzapur 3, Priyanshu also has Pippa in the pipeline. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, the movie also stars Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan.

