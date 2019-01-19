Priyanka Chopra announces her YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing

After embarking on a new journey on the personal front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to venture into the digital space with her own YouTube original titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. In the show, the Quantico star will interact with her peers, role models, and friends and ask them the one thing which made them what they are today.

In her latest Instagram story, Priyanka said, “to feed her curiosity and to find something that could inspire her” she is doing this “amazing new thing in her life” by coming up with If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. She asked her followers to help her to “navigate” the show and suggest things she can ask her guests.

Introducing her first guest, US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles, the 36-year-old actor said, “I have an amazing guest, a young girl who I admire tremendously. She is not only a world champion athlete but also multiple Olympic medal winner. She packs a punch, what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything.”

Also, the actor asks her followers, “what would you go to the Olympics for” and revealed that if she could be in the Olympics she would want to have a competition of eating chicken wings.

Priyanka announced the show in the wake of ongoing #10yearchallenge. She wrote on Instagram, “With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it’s got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.”

She continued, “So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends — #JustOneThing.”

Priyanka will be next seen on the silver screen in her third Hollywood outing Isn’t It Romantic which releases next month. Also, she will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Zaira Wasim.