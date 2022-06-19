scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Priyanka Chopra wraps up Russo Brothers’ Citadel, shares video of memorable moments from set. Watch

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and announced that she had wrapped her spy-thriller series Citadel, which has been produced by the Russo Brothers for Amazon studios.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 10:44:37 am
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra Miss World, Priyanka Chopra teenage photos, Priyanka Chopra photoshoot, indian express newsPriyanka Chopra wraps up Citadel. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming series, Citadel. She took to Instagram and shared a reel, where she can be seen driving around with her dog, and other fun moments from the set.

She wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time.” Her husband, singer Nick Jonas commented on the post with a heart. Others wrote that they couldn’t wait to see the series. One wrote, “Can’t wait to see the ambitious show and meet Nadia!” Some fans commented on the video saying, “Beautiful!”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra is bloodied and bruised in new photo from Citadel set, says ‘tough day at work’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has a host of projects lined up, including Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me and the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. She’s also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller.

The year seems nothing less than promising for Priyanka, who welcomed her daughter Malti via surrogacy in mid January. Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the baby with her mother, Madhu Chopra on her birthday. She captioned the photo, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

