Priyanka Chopra wraps up Citadel: ‘It’s been hard but when you all see it…it will be worth it!’

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up Amazon Prime Video’s show Citadel. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the update recently with a behind-the-scene “photo dump” from the sets of the Russo Brother’s series.

Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! ❤️ Onwards and upwards.”

In the pictures Priyanka is seen with the cast and crew of the series including Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings and writer Josh Appelbaum among others. In the last picture, Priyanka shows a glimpse of the look of her character with bruises on her face.

Described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center, Citadel will be executive produced by Russo Brothers. It will also have spinoffs set in India, Italy, and Mexico. In an earlier interview, when indianexpress.com asked Russo Brothers about working with the Desi Girl in Citadel, Joe Russo said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Alongside Priyanka, Citadel also stars Richard Madden who was last seen in Marvel film Eternals. After wrapping up her international projects, Priyanka will start shooting Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.