Priyanka Chopra turns narrator for HBO Max series A World of Calm

Priyanka Chopra will be narrating soothing stories in A World of Calm. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, HBO Max PR)

Priyanka Chopra and Kate Winslet have joined the likes of Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman and Mahershala Ali as narrators of HBO Max’s new series A World of Calm. In the series, celebrities will help viewers relax and get away from their chaotic everyday life.

The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday on Twitter, “Kate Winslet and @priyankachopra to join @HBOMax’s A World of Calm, launching Thursday, Oct. 1. Winslet and Chopra-Jonas to narrate the unscripted series from the creators of the @calm App and @Nutopia_tv: http://hbom.ax/WinsletChopra.”

Delighted to be a part of the series, Priyanka Chopra shared on social media, “Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st.”

Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

The ten-episode series, with half-hour long episodes, is inspired by the Calm sleep-aid app where the stars will be narrating relaxing tales. Launching on October 1, A World of Calm promises to combine “soothing imagery and tranquil narration”. According to the press release issued by the makers, the aim is to “transport the viewer into tranquillity through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.”

The list of narrators includes Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy.

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers.

Apart from A World of Calm, Priyanka Chopra has other exciting projects in her kitty. She will be producing a pre-wedding dance show for Amazon Prime Video with husband Nick Jonas. Also, she will share screen space with Richard Madden in Amazon series Citadel by the Russo Brothers. Her list of projects also includes Netflix’s superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez, and Netflix original The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book The White Tiger.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd