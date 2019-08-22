Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix film We Can Be Heroes

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has her plate full with exciting offers. Apart from her upcoming Bollywood project, The Sky is Pink, PeeCee will also be seen in the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes.

The Robert Rodriguez directorial’s plot primarily centres around an alien invasion and how earthlings have to band together to save their loved ones from the impending doom.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

Robert Rodriguez last helmed the sci-fi actioner Alita: Battle Angel, which had grossed an impressive 400 million dollars at the box office.

We Can Be Heroes also features Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald and Pedro Pascal.

Robert Rodriguez’s filming credits include movies such as Spy Kids, Sin City and the Machete franchise.