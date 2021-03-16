Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden have undeniable chemistry on Citadel set, see photos

Games of Thrones star Richard Madden has joined Priyanka Chopra on the shoot of Russo Brothers’ upcoming series Citadel, and their first few pictures from the set are a proof of their unmissable chemistry. The pictures suggest that the pair has been shooting for an action sequence, where Richard’s character can be seen saving Priyanka from a fall. Fans cannot stop gushing how terrific the two actors look together, both, during the scene and off screen, as they are captured engrossed in conversations and sharing a laugh.

Priyanka began filming for the Amazon series in January. Citadel, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, is a multi-series franchise. Amazon announced last year that Citadel will have local productions simultaneously made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre, Citadel will be executive produced by Russo Brothers along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the American version. Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as Skyscraper and Papillon, is also part of the show.

Before beginning Citadel, Priyanka finished shooting of rom-com feature film Text For You. 2021 is already proving to be Priyanka’s year, as she saw the release of Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger on Netflix. The drama, also featuring debutante Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, has bagged an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for Bahrani. The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel of the same name.

Richard Madden, who is known for series like Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, has Marvel’s Eternals coming up. Directed by Oscar nominee Chloe Zhao, the superhero film also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani in pivotal roles.