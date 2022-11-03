scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra on Russo Brothers: ‘Joe is a 500-miles-a-minute kind of person, Anthony is more introverted’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has worked with Russo Brothers -- Anthony and Joe -- in the Amazon Studios series Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra in India, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra ensembles, Priyanka Chopra daughter India visit, celeb fashion, indian express newsIn India for a visit, Priyanka Chopra is putting her best fashion foot forward! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in awe of American filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo ever since she worked with them on Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Recently, the actor shared how Joe is the one who keeps “juggling” between different films and Anthony is more “introverted”.

Talking about the director-duo, Priyanka told Variety that Joe is a director who keeps switching from one project to another, but amid this hassle, he keeps in mind to find the best food spots. She said, “Joe’s a 500-miles-a-minute kind of person, juggling post on one movie and prep on the other movie while shooting another movie, while finding the best spots for the best food.”

Also read |Priyanka Chopra calls Citadel ‘innovative, interesting’ experiment, Anthony Russo says casting her was ‘intelligent’ decision

Priyanka Chopra also shared how Anthony is more clear in his thoughts. He knows everything that happens behind the scenes and comes up with a clear plan of action. “Anthony’s more introverted, but he has immense clarity of thought. When you’re talking to him, he knows tremendously about what’s happening behind the scenes and what the big-picture plan is,” said the actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The director-duo has previously spoken highly of PeeCee. When indianexpress.com asked Russo Brothers about working with the Desi Girl in Citadel, Joe Russo said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing.”

Anthony Russo had earlier said that the casting of Priyanka Chopra for Citadel was an “intelligent” decision. During a panel discussion, he said, “When Jennifer Salke (Amazon Studios head) brought up Priyanka, it was like a light bulb went off. It was so intelligent and so smart because Priyanka represents the essence of what we’re trying to do with the show. The fact that she’s done such amazing work in India and internationally… she has this sort of dual identity – a foot in both worlds.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
Also read |Shah Rukh Khan gets overwhelmed as a sea of humanity greets him in front of Mannat: ‘Gratitude’. Watch

Alongside Priyanka, Citadel also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame. The series has been described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:54:52 pm
Next Story

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacker caught on camera

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement