Priyanka Chopra roots for husband Nick Jonas at Chasing Happiness premiere

The Jonas Brothers’ documentary Chasing Happiness had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. The entire Jonas family, including Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Danielle Jonas-Kevin Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller Jonas attended the premiere.

The three power couples of the family, Priyanka-Nick, Sophie-Joe and Danielle-Kevin, posed for photographers before the premiere and looked quite excited as well. They also clicked a photo with their parents Denise and Paul.

The documentary, Chasing Happiness will chronicle the life of singers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. It will delve deep into the lives of the three brothers and will also showcase unseen footage of the early days of the brothers in New Jersey and their rise to pop superstardom,

Directed by John Lloyd Taylor, Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4.

To express their excitement on the release of their documentary, Nick, Joe and Kevin shot for a short video. The official Instagram handle of the pop band, Jonas Brothers, shared the video with the caption, “Mood because #ChasingHappiness is out TONIGHT on @amazonprimevideo!! Who’s coming to the LA premiere?!”

While announcing their documentary, the Jonas Brothers said, in a statement to Variety, “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world,”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke described the documentary as a “personal, behind the scenes look” at the lives of the three band members.