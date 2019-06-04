Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra roots for husband Nick Jonas at Chasing Happiness premiere

The three power couples of the Jonas family, Priyanka-Nick, Sophie-Joe and Danielle-Kevin, posed for photographers before the Chasing Happiness world premiere and looked quite excited as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary Chasing Happiness. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The Jonas Brothers’ documentary Chasing Happiness had its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. The entire Jonas family, including Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Danielle Jonas-Kevin Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller Jonas attended the premiere.

The three power couples of the family, Priyanka-Nick, Sophie-Joe and Danielle-Kevin, posed for photographers before the premiere and looked quite excited as well. They also clicked a photo with their parents Denise and Paul.

The documentary, Chasing Happiness will chronicle the life of singers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas. It will delve deep into the lives of the three brothers and will also showcase unseen footage of the early days of the brothers in New Jersey and their rise to pop superstardom,

Directed by John Lloyd Taylor, Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4.

See photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the world premiere of Chasing Happiness

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the World Premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kiss as they arrive at the World Premiere of Chasing Happiness. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand in hand at the premiere of documentary Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary “Chasing Happiness” in Los Angeles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas and their parents Denise and Paul at the premiere for the documentary Chasing Happiness. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary “Chasing Happiness. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas attended the World Premiere of Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra struck a pose at the premiere of Chasing Happiness. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

To express their excitement on the release of their documentary, Nick, Joe and Kevin shot for a short video. The official Instagram handle of the pop band, Jonas Brothers, shared the video with the caption, “Mood because #ChasingHappiness is out TONIGHT on @amazonprimevideo!! Who’s coming to the LA premiere?!”

While announcing their documentary, the Jonas Brothers said, in a statement to Variety, “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world,”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke described the documentary as a “personal, behind the scenes look” at the lives of the three band members.

