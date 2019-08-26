Priyanka Chopra’s look in We Can Be Heroes leaked

Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for her next big project – Netflix superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes, and pictures from the sets have emerged online. In a photo shared on fan pages, Priyanka poses with director Robert Rodriguez and some kids. The actor is seen sporting a bob hairdo in the click.

Advertising

The Robert Rodriguez directorial’s plot primarily centres around an alien invasion and how earthlings have to band together to save their loved ones from the impending doom.

The official synopsis of We Can Be Heroes reads, “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

We Can Be Heroes also features Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald and Pedro Pascal.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Bollywood project is The Sky is Pink, which is set to hit the screens on October 11 this year.