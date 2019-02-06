Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi film Firebrand to release on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday announced the release date of Purple Pebble Pictures’ latest production venture Firebrand. Calling the Marathi film “powerful” and “pivotal”, PeeCee shared that the Aruna Raje Patil directorial will be available on streaming giant Netflix from February 22. The film marks the first digital venture of Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

Advertising

“Powerful and pivotal. Two words that best describes our latest @PurplePebblePic project by @aruraje. It’s an optimistic story that needs to be watched by audiences far and wide. I’m proud to bring #Firebrand22Feb to @NetflixIndia…Can’t wait for you guys to watch it!” tweeted the Quantico actor.

Firebrand revolves around trials and tribulations of contemporary modern day relationships. The film stars Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev in pivotal roles. It has been written and directed by National Award-winning director Aruna Raje. The film has Usha Jadhav playing a successful lawyer Sunanda Raut and Girish Kulkarni stars as her husband Madhav Patkar who is an architect by profession. Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev play a couple in the movie.

Powerful and pivotal. Two words that best describes our latest @PurplePebblePic project by @aruraje. It’s an optimistic story that needs to be watched by audiences far and wide. I’m proud to bring #Firebrand22Feb to @NetflixIndia…Can’t wait for you guys to watch it! pic.twitter.com/znwF2AzkCR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 6, 2019

Priyanka has produced two other Marathi films, Ventilator and Kay Re Rascalaa. Ventilator won three honours at the 64th National Film Awards.

Talking about Firebrand, the 36-year-old actor said, “The age of digital has changed the way we consume content. Today, the story is king and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres. This definitely was one of the major reasons behind our move of taking our latest Marathi project Firebrand straight to Netflix. A story like Firebrand deserves to reach audiences far and wide.”

Advertising

Speaking on the film’s exclusive premiere on Netflix, Madhu Chopra said, “Firebrand is packaged with a gripping, powerful narrative along with an ensemble of talented actors and we are truly excited that this story will reach millions of diverse Netflix members.”