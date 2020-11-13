Priyanka Chopra looks sassy in the first look of superhero film We Can Be Heroes

Priyanka Chopra in We Can Be Heroes. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s first look from the Netflix superhero film We Can Be Heroes is out. In the photo, Priyanka looks sassy as she walks out of a laboratory. Complementing the look of her character is a bob hairdo. From the looks of it, Priyanka seems to be playing a bold character in the Robert Rodriguez directorial.

Sharing the look of her character, Priyanka wrote, “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!!” She also shared Pedro Pascal’s look from the movie and added, “A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”

We Can Be Heroes revolves around an alien invasion and how earthlings have to band together to save their loved ones from the impending doom.

Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6TUTTVdAzX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2020

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald also feature in We Can Be Heroes.

Apart from We Can Be Heroes, Priyanka Chopra has other exciting projects lined up. The actor will be seen in Netflix original The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book The White Tiger. She also has the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel by the Russo Brothers in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd