Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to star in The White Tiger adaptation

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a project-signing spree. After being roped in for the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, Hollywood Reporter recently reported that Chopra has given her nod to an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book The White Tiger.

The screen adaptation will be a Netflix original which will be helmed by Fahrenheit 451 director Ramin Bahrani. The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

The shooting of the film will begin in India from next month. The book’s central plot follows the rise of a man, who goes on from selling tea to becoming one of the brightest entrepreneurs in town. The project is being co-produced by Priyanka Chopra and Mukul Deora.

Apart from these international projects, Chopra will also be seen in upcoming Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in significant parts.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in the US. She recently posted a photo of herself with her mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram. The two could be seen enjoying a tennis match. The actor captioned the photo, “Amazing to watch @serenawilliams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!”