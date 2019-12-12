Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas to produce pre-wedding dance show for Amazon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear in the untitled series. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear in the untitled series. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas have joined hands with Amazon Studios to executive produce an unscripted series inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet, the streamer has announced.

The celebrity couple will also appear in the series, Amazon added.

The sangeet takes place the night before the nuptials, bringing together the families of the betrothed for a performance-filled evening of song and dance.

The announcement comes over a week after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 1.

“We rewatched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding.

“The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage,” said Priyanka in a statement.

“The days leading up to our sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Nick added.

Casting for the series is underway and filming will take place next year.

The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations.

Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said their team is looking forward to the collaboration.

“The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we’re excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honor it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance,” said Salke.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz’s Alfred Street Industries, Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures, and Nick’s Image 32.

Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla will also serve as executive producers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App