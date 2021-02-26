Priyanka Chopra is ‘going to be amazing’ in Citadel, say Russo Bros

Hollywood directors Joe and Anthony Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers, are known for their Midas touch, thanks to films like Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War among many more MCU blockbusters. The brothers are set to embark on another mega journey with their Amazon Prime Video series Citadel and while the details around the project are under wraps, it is known that Priyanka Chopra is going to play a pivotal role in the series.

When indianexpress.com asked Russo Brothers about working with the Desi Girl in Citadel, Joe said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now. ”

With the high level of secrecy around the project, they did not divulge any more details. “Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won’t say any more than that but she is amazing and she’s going to be amazing in the show,” he added.

In January, Priyanka had posted a photo on Instagram where she declared that she had started working on the series. Chopra was last seen in Ramin Bahrani’s Netflix film The White Tiger.

Alongside Priyanka, Citadel also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame. The series has been described as “an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre.”

Russo Brothers’ next directorial Cherry, starring Tom Holland, releases globally on Apple TV+ on March 12.