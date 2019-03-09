If I Could Tell You Just One Thing trailer: Priyanka Chopra interviews inspiring women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, the makers of Priyanka Chopra’s YouTube original titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing released the trailer. In the trailer, Priyanka is seen in conversation with “incredible women” including fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, actor Awkwafina and US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles. She asks them the one thing they want to tell her and also the one advice they think can help other women.

Advertising

The show will premiere on PeeCee’s YouTube channel on March 27. While sharing the trailer, the 36-year-old actor wrote, “There is so much we can learn from each other…I’m grateful to @dvf, @simonebiles and @awkwafina for joining me on my show and sharing so many amazing stories as you’ll see on #JustOneThing – my new @youtube original special, releasing on 27th March, 2019.”

The official description of If I Could Tell You Just One Thing goes as, “In this new special premiering on Priyanka’s YouTube channel on March 27, Priyanka meets three inspirational women to discuss their one piece of advice for life and share some of their own incredible stories. From fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg, sports pioneer Simone Biles and Hollywood actress Awkwafina, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing explores powerful female thought and culture leaders breaking the mold and setting their own agenda.”

Priyanka had announced the show earlier in the year during the #10YearChallenge. She even asked her followers on social media to help her “navigate” the show and suggest things she can ask her guests.

Advertising

After venturing in the digital space with the show. he Quantico actor will be seen in Sonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She, recently, also featured in the video of husband Nick Jonas and brothers’ latest single “Sucker”.