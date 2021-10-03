Priyanka Chopra teases first look of her Citadel character: ‘Facing fears like the warrior she is…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with her next project—Citadel, a series backed by the Russo Brothers, in Spain. She shared a behind-the-scene picture of herself at the beach, holding a gun.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her.”

Priyanka has been documenting moments from her shoots in Europe. She had recently shared a selfie in a face mask while on her way to the sets. She captioned it, “Taking advantage of the drive to work!” and added hashtags, ‘Self care first’ and ‘Citadel.’ Earlier, she posted a photo of herself with blood on her face. Going by the small hints, we can see that Citadel promises to be an action-packed series. The show also stars Game Of Thrones actor, Richard Madden.

Speaking about Priyanka, Joe Russo had told Indianexpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it.”

Priyanka has a hectic couple of months ahead. While she will be seen in Matrix 4: Resurrections, she has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic. With regard to Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.