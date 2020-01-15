Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers’ show Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will soon be seen in the Amazon series Citadel (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra, richardmadden). Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will soon be seen in the Amazon series Citadel (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra, richardmadden).

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden are all set to star in Amazon series Citadel by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka recently took to Twitter to share the news, stating how excited she is about the upcoming project.

Priyanka tweeted, “Cannot wait to work with the talented @_richardmadden and incredible @Russo_Brothers on CITADEL… A multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More soon. @AmazonStudios @AGBOfilms.”

While details of the plot are yet to be revealed, the show will be penned and co-produced by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. However, Citadel is not the only Amazon show PeeCee will be working on in the coming months. Earlier it had been reported that Priyanka is also creating a sangeet series for Amazon along with her partner Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Apart from Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in a slew of projects, including The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. The global icon will also star and produce a wedding comedy, on which she is collaborating with Mindy Kaling.

