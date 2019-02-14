Puncch Beat actor Priyank Sharma: People talk about my personal life because I am popular

ALTBalaji launches its latest original Puncch Beat on Valentine’s Day. The high school saga stars Priyank Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma and Khushi Joshi in lead roles. The 14-episode series has been produced by Vikas Gupta.

At the launch of Puncch Beat, Priyank Sharma sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. Talking about the show, the actor confessed of being a ‘nikamma’ (good for nothing) in his high school. Known for his stint in reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 11, Priyank also opened up about the many controversies in his life.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

Why didn’t you pick a solo project for your debut?

My character Rahat is a dream come true role for me so there was no second thought about it. I had so many senior actors to share screen space with and learn from. Also, it was almost like a family working together. I never felt like questioning my decision as it was all very perfect.

There was recently a buzz that you lied about your injury to get away from work?

It’s really stupid and I don’t want to even comment on it. Getting physically fit and learning boxing for Puncch Beat was a challenge. And I faced a hard time after the injuries. I think once I get my surgery done, everyone will get their answers.

At the trailer launch, Ekta Kapoor complimented your work. Do you feel you have arrived as an actor?

I was a disaster when I started. I am improving but there’s still a lot of scope. It’s because people are seeing me act for the first time, they are surprised. All this while, I have only done reality shows. After receiving love as Priyank, now I want fans to love me as an actor. I really want to do different roles and polish my craft.

And for me it was not even a dream I saw ever which just came true ! Thank you so much @ektaravikapoor mam 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #puncchbeat @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/5aJf1f50qp — Priyank Sharma (@ipriyanksharmaa) February 8, 2019

Did your publicly reported affairs with Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawallah also contribute to your popularity?

I don’t think that’s the case. People speak about me only because of the kind of work I have done. Today, if I am a public figure, it’s because of the shows I have been part of. Also, if I wasn’t popular no one would have bothered about my personal life.

Divya is also part of Puncch Beat. Did that cause any distraction?

We don’t have any scenes together, so we didn’t even get to meet. But it’s Divya’s debut acting project and I wish her all the best.

You recently bought a BMW car. Does it feel special to achieve so much at such a young age?

Of course, it’s a great feeling. Even though I am not into materialistic things, it did feel special. But I must tell you, getting a car is not difficult. Anyone, who is ready to work, can achieve it.