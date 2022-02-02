Priyamani says ‘learnt a lot from Ajay Devgn’ on Maidaan sets, calls Rana Daggubati ‘a friend, a bhai’

Actor Priyamani is all praise for the makers of her upcoming series, titled Bhama Kalapam. “They were sweet enough to wait for my dates because I had some other projects in hand. Initially, I could give them only six days. I joined them after almost a month and a half during which the makers shot other portions of the series. I think within 20 days, we finished the whole series,” the actor told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

In the series, the actor plays a housewife, who is also a YouTuber. You can call her curious if you are generous, or the typical nosy neighbour if you are not. While this is the first time she plays an influencer, Priyamani has portrayed the role of a homemaker in several films before. However, she agrees that in the past few years, makers have started to see housewives beyond the stereotype.

“Maybe initially, the role of a housewife was limited, but in the last 10 years, the portrayal has changed and so has the director’s vision. Now, a housewife is juggling different facets. She has a backstory and sometimes, she plays an important role in the whole story. So, in my perspective, I think the filmmakers are trying their best to show how women are multitaskers and can do whatever they want. The way they’re saying this is awesome,” she expressed.

Post The Family Man, Priyamani went on to sign some interesting projects, including Narappa, the Telugu remake of Dhanush’s Asuran. But did the success give her the power to be creative with the scripts or have a say in how her character’s story unfolds? “As an actor, you want your characters to be convincing and in line with the whole story. While I cannot have a definitive say in how a character’s story unfolds, fortunately for me, the directors have been quite adjusting. For instance, in Bhama Kalapam, I had the freedom as an artist to portray the role my way. For example, there were some dialogues written in the script, which I changed with my expressions and pauses and the director agreed to accommodate those changes. I would say making a film or a series is a joint process, a team effort.”

As we spoke about The Family Man, we were curious if Priyamani can share anything about the third season. The actor remained tight-lipped and said she is as curious as us. “I will say that I made a good move by coming into the web world with The Family Man. I have to thank Raj and DK for considering me for the role. The audience has showered the series with so much love. When season one was out, they were waiting for season two. And now, they want to know about The Family Man 3,” Priyamani said, adding that she “really don’t know how” her character of Suchi aka Suchitra Tiwari’s journey will be in the third season.

“No idea. So, like you, I’m also eagerly waiting to start work on it and see. But I’m certain there will be some good changes for sure.”

The actor will also be seen in Virata Parvam, Maidaan and Quotation Gang. Interestingly, all three films show her in a different avatar. While in Maidaan, she plays Ajay Devgn’s wife, she plays a Naxalite in Virata Parvam and a contract killer in Quotation Gang.

“I have known Rana for a long time but this is the first time I am working with him. He is like a buddy, a bhai. So, working with him was fun and comfortable. You will see him in a different character in Virata Parvam. It is a Naxalite story but also has a beautiful love story. I play the character of Comrade Bharathakka. She’s sort of like the glue there. She is a very strong, magnetic woman. I play a very important. As far as Maidaan is concerned, I learned a lot from Ajay Devgn. I shot for him for 10 or 12 days. But I had a great time,” she concluded.