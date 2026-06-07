Priya Bapat recalls co-star kissing her repeatedly on set: ‘Didn’t know how to deal with it’

Actor Priya Bapat, known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, has opened up about an uncomfortable experience from the early days of her career. In a recent interview, she recalled how a co-star repeatedly kissed her while improvising a song sequence in a film. Priya said the incident left her feeling uneasy, prompting her to call her husband, who then stayed on set with her for a few days.

During a conversation with Filmfare, “And then there were moments where the actor kept improvising in the song. And he kept kissing me. And me being, I don’t know why, I didn’t take a stand for myself at that point of time. Because I didn’t know how to deal with this.”