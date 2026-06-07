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Priya Bapat recalls co-star kissing her repeatedly on set: ‘Didn’t know how to deal with it’
In a recent interview, actor Priya Bapat recalled how a co-star repeatedly kissed her while improvising a song sequence in a film.
Actor Priya Bapat, known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, has opened up about an uncomfortable experience from the early days of her career. In a recent interview, she recalled how a co-star repeatedly kissed her while improvising a song sequence in a film. Priya said the incident left her feeling uneasy, prompting her to call her husband, who then stayed on set with her for a few days.
During a conversation with Filmfare, “And then there were moments where the actor kept improvising in the song. And he kept kissing me. And me being, I don’t know why, I didn’t take a stand for myself at that point of time. Because I didn’t know how to deal with this.”
Priya Bapat also shared that she had repeatedly asked the director whether the kissing scene was necessary for the story. She added that her discomfort did not end once the shoot was over. According to Priya, she and her co-star were staying at the same hotel during the schedule, and he continued to invite her for breakfast and dinner despite her turning down those requests several times.
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Priya said the experience affected her deeply, and she would speak to her husband, Umesh Kamat, every night about what she was going through. Concerned about her well-being, Kamat travelled from Mumbai to Bhopal, where the film was being shot, and stayed with her for the next three days.
Priya Bapat is best known for her performances in the film Kaksparsh and web series City of Dreams. The actor also appeared in projects like Happy Journey (2014), Aamhi Doghi (2018), Andhera and the web show Raat Jawaan Hai.
Dsiclaimer: This article recounts an individual’s personal reflection on past workplace discomfort and emotional distress within the entertainment industry. It is shared strictly for informational and editorial purposes and does not contain advisory content.
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