Prithviraj Sukumaran announces series based on India’s ‘Biscuit King’ Rajan Pillai

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran will direct and act in a Hindi web-series based on the life of Rajan Pillai, famously known as India’s ‘biscuit baron’. Prithviraj will be playing titular role and will narrate the life of Pillai. On Tuesday, Yodlee Films officially announced the project. In a tweet, the production house shared the information on the project. “A Hindi web series inspired by the life story of India’s ‘Biscuit King’ – Rajan Pillai with National Award winner @PrithviOfficial playing the lead role and also directing the series,” the tweet read.

The makers also shared first look of the actor from the series. The poster features Prithviraj wearing shades and looking out at a city from what looks like an airplane’s window.

A businessman by profession, Rajan Pillai was a shareholder of Britannia Industries. He was based in Singapore in the mid-1970s from where he managed positions in biscuit companies Nabisco, Huntley & Palmer, Britannia among others. In 1993 he was investigated by Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department.

On 4 July 1995, Indian police arrested him in a pre-dawn raid at New Delhi’s five-star Le Meridien Hotel, and took him to Tihar Jail. Pillai appealed for medical treatment. However, there was no response to the appeal, and Pillai died the next day in custody from complications from liver cirrhosis. At the time of his death, he was awaiting an extradition hearing

Rajan Pillai’s younger brother Rajmohan Pillai co-authored a book with K. Govindan Kutty titled A Wasted Death – the rise and fall of Rajan Pillai, which released in 2001.

The Prithviraj-starrer is currently in pre-production and will commence in mid-2022.