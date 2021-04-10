The Crown actors Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh: ‘Prince Philip was the man’

Actors Matt Smith (left) and Tobias Menzies (right) have portrayed the role of Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown. (Photos: Netflix)

Actors Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, who played the role of Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown, paid their tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after he passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

Matt Smith who portrayed the role of a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, in a statement to Us Weekly, said, “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”

Tobias Menzies, who took over the role of Prince Philip in seasons three and four of The Crown, took to Twitter to share a quote from Shakespeare to pay his tribute.

He wrote, “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare. ‘O good old man! how well in thee appears The constant service of the antique world…’ RIP.”

The Crown which shows the fictionalised version of the royal family’s life is set to start filming its fifth season later this year.

Elizabeth Debicki will join the cast to play an aged up Princess Diana after Emma Corrin’s award-winning performance. Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip for the show’s final two seasons.