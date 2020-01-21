Will make sure I stop The Crown before they get to me, quips Prince Harry

Recently, Netflix expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and his partner Meghan Markle (Photo: AP Images). Recently, Netflix expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and his partner Meghan Markle (Photo: AP Images).

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties, there have been various reports doing the rounds predicting the future of the (erstwhile) royal couple. And amidst all this drama, BBC recently reported that Prince Harry has ‘vowed’ to stop Neflix’s The Crown from airing episodes based on his life.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told BBC Breakfast that during a recent meeting with Harry, the latter asked the author if she was following the Netflix series The Crown. Levin, who was at the time watching the show, admitted that she does indeed. Following her admission, Levin stated that Harry quipped, “I am going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.”

However, it seems unlikely that The Crown would ever showcase the present state of affairs, as far as the royal family is concerned.

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day,” The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie had earlier stated.

On the other hand, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has expressed interest in working with Harry and Meghan on future projects.

At a recent event in Los Angeles, The Press Association asked Sarandos about working with the couple. The Netflix CCO replied, “Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.”

