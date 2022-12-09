From Meghan Markle saying she was ‘typecast’ by Brits to Harry admitting his family thought they wouldn’t last; 5 highlights from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary

On Thursday, Netflix released the first three episodes of its highly-anticipated documentary Harry & Meghan, a six part series touted as the first outlet for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to tell their side of the story, after announcing in 2020 that they would be stepping down as senior members of the British royal family. The first three episodes dealt mostly with Harry and Meghan’s early lives, their courtship, and the buildup towards their shock decision.

Meghan’s relationship with her father

“She had a father before this and now she doesn’t have a father,” Harry said. “And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.” They spoke about Thomas Markle having allegedly accepted money from tabloids to fabricate the couple’s photos prior to their wedding. Meghan’s mother, who made an appearance in the series, said about her ex-husband, “Certainly as a parent, that’s not what you do. That’s not parenting.”

Meghan recalls ‘formality’ of first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton

“When (Prince William) and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot,” Meghan said. “Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” she added. “I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside… There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Meghan on minding her attire so as to not overshadow other members of the family

“Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour. There was thought in that,” she said. “To my understanding, you could never wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white. So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

Harry on his family’s first impression of Meghan

“I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. ‘Oh she’s an American actress — this won’t last,’ ” he said.

Meghan said that ‘the actress thing was the biggest problem, funny enough,’ and added, “There is a big idea of what that looks like, from the UK standpoint. Hollywood. It was just very easy for them to typecast that.”

Harry on family’s response when he told them Meghan was being harassed in the press

He said, “The direction of the Palace was, ‘Don’t say anything’. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they’d been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage. Some of the members of the family were like, ‘But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment, why should she be protected?’ And I said that the difference here is the race element.”

The second batch of three episodes will be released next week, on December 15. Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus, and is a part of the couple’s overall production deal with Netflix, through their Archwell banner.