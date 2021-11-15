scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Inside Edge season 3 to premiere on this date on Amazon Prime

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, Inside Edge season three stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
November 15, 2021 4:33:49 pm
Inside Edge season 3A poster of Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge. (Photo: PrimeVideoIN/Twitter)

The third season of Amazon Original series Inside Edge will premiere globally on December 3, streaming platform Prime Video announced Monday. With cricket as its backdrop, Inside Edge deals with power, money, fame and the mind games behind the sports scene. The series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment.

According to a press release, the upcoming chapter of the sports drama will see ‘the game behind the game’ become more intriguing with a personal vendetta taking the centre stage.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, season three stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The first season of the series, which premiered in 2017, focused on fixing and betting, while 2019’s season two centred on doping in sports.

Inside Edge was Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original series.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said the first one is always special.

“The International Emmys nominated series, Inside Edge was the first Indian Amazon Original that received immense appreciation, accolades and helped set a high bar for storytelling. Our association with Excel Media and Entertainment has continually helped in bringing forth some compelling narratives spanning multiple genres,” Purohit said in a statement.

“This season, the fans are in for a treat as the plot intensifies which will keep them on the edge of their seats. Replete with multiple twists and turns, the new season of Inside Edge has in store a lot more drama and mystery that will unravel through a riveting story and would impress fans and audiences alike in India and beyond,” she added.

Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said the overwhelming response Inside Edge has received from viewers and critics alike has encouraged us to present yet another exciting season.

The show is also a first for Excel as it is the production house’s first original with the streamer, he added. Mirzapur and Made In Heaven are the banner’s other two collaborations with Prime Video.

“We are thrilled to chronicle the next gripping phase of the journey of Mumbai Mavericks, which will ultimately decide the fate of the team that has battled many odds.

“The third season of the Inside Edge franchise is a testament to the fact that we are committed to bringing our creative vision to life through interesting and innovative formats. We’re eagerly looking forward to the global premiere of the show on Prime Video,” Sidhwani, who has also executive produced season three with Kassim Jagmagia and Akhtar, further said.

Prime members can stream all 10 episodes of Inside Edge season three in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from December 3.

