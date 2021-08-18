Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina’s Amazon Prime series honours heroes in white

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date of their upcoming series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Set in a government hospital in Mumbai, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks that took place in the city on that unfortunate night and how the medical professionals and first responders took care of the injured.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi, the medical drama has been created by Nikkhil Advani. The show has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.

Also Read | Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are desi ghostbusters

Konkona shared the poster with the caption, “This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @primevideoin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

The show unfolds from the viewpoint of doctors, nurses, hospital staff and other medical professionals who were responsible for giving aid to the injured during the attacks on November 26, 2008.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 starts streaming on September 9.

Nikkhil Advani is known for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, Batla House and the recently released anthology Unpaused.