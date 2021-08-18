Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina’s Amazon Prime series honours heroes in white

August 18, 2021 1:19:32 pm
Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date of their upcoming series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Set in a government hospital in Mumbai, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks that took place in the city on that unfortunate night and how the medical professionals and first responders took care of the injured.
Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi, the medical drama has been created by Nikkhil Advani. The show has been directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves.
Konkona shared the poster with the caption, “This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @primevideoin.”
View this post on Instagram
The show unfolds from the viewpoint of doctors, nurses, hospital staff and other medical professionals who were responsible for giving aid to the injured during the attacks on November 26, 2008.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 starts streaming on September 9.
Nikkhil Advani is known for films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, D-Day, Batla House and the recently released anthology Unpaused.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-